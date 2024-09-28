Breaking News
Belgium gives Pope Francis a fierce welcome

Updated on: 28 September,2024 09:19 AM IST  |  Brussels
Agencies

Top

But even King Philippe had strong words for Francis.

Pope Francis greeted by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

Belgium’s prime minister blasted Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s horrific legacy of clerical sex abuse and cover-ups here, demanding “concrete steps” to come clean with the past and put victims’ interests ahead those of the institution in a blistering welcome at the start of Francis’ visit on Friday.


The speech by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was one of the most pointed ever directed at the pope during a foreign trip, where the genteel dictates of diplomatic protocol usually keeps outrage out of the public remarks. But even King Philippe had strong words for Francis.


