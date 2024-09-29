Both the maps showed Palestinian territories—the West Bank and Gaza—as part of Israel.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu calls India a 'blessing'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday blamed Iran as the root cause of the conflict in West Asia as he displayed two maps, showing a group of countries as “The Blessing”, which included India, too, and a group of countries as “The Curse”.

Both the maps showed Palestinian territories—the West Bank and Gaza—as part of Israel. This was his first speech at the United Nations since the Gaza war. Several delegates staged a walkout as the Israeli PM began his speech.

The Israeli prime minister drew a direct link between “The Curse” and Iranian allies. Meanwhile, other countries marked in green included Egypt, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia, representing Israel’s allies or potential allies.

