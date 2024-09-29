Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Benjamin Netanyahu calls India a blessing

Benjamin Netanyahu calls India a ‘blessing’

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  United Nations
Agencies |

Top

Both the maps showed Palestinian territories—the West Bank and Gaza—as part of Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu calls India a ‘blessing’

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Listen to this article
Benjamin Netanyahu calls India a ‘blessing’
x
00:00

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday blamed Iran as the root cause of the conflict in West Asia as he displayed two maps, showing a group of countries as “The Blessing”, which included India, too, and a group of countries as “The Curse”.


Both the maps showed Palestinian territories—the West Bank and Gaza—as part of Israel. This was his first speech at the United Nations since the Gaza war. Several delegates staged a walkout as the Israeli PM began his speech.


The Israeli prime minister drew a direct link between “The Curse” and Iranian allies. Meanwhile, other countries marked in green included Egypt, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia, representing Israel’s allies or potential allies.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news united nations benjamin netanyahu israel International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK