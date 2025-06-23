Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Benjamin Netanyahu visits western wall prays for wellbeing of Israeli soldiers

Benjamin Netanyahu visits western wall, prays for wellbeing of Israeli soldiers

Updated on: 23 June,2025 09:22 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
ANI |

Top

Netanyahu also recited a special prayer for the wellbeing of US President Donald Trump, who his office said has "stood alongside the State of Israel in its forceful operations in Iran and provided important assistance in defending Israel's cities."

Benjamin Netanyahu visits western wall, prays for wellbeing of Israeli soldiers

Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Benjamin Netanyahu visits western wall, prays for wellbeing of Israeli soldiers
x
00:00

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Sunday evening, 22 June 2025, went to the Western Wall - the Kotel - in Jerusalem, where they recited a special prayer for the wellbeing of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers and the security forces, and for the wellbeing of the hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu also recited a special prayer for the wellbeing of US President Donald Trump, who his office said has "stood alongside the State of Israel in its forceful operations in Iran and provided important assistance in defending Israel's cities."


Prime Minister Netanyahu placed a note in the wall, in accordance with a longstanding Jewish tradition, on which he wrote: "A people has risen up as a lion - Am Yisrael chai!" (Long Live the Nation of Israel.)


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

benjamin netanyahu jerusalem israel gaza strip hamas world news International news tel aviv

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK