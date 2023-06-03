Williams said that the district committee that reviewed the Bible determined it “does not contain sensitive material as defined in Utah Code 76-10-1227, 76-10-1201 or 76-10-1203.” But it was decided to limit the book to the higher grades

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Bible removed from some schools in US state for ‘vulgarity or violence’ x 00:00

A Utah parent called for the Bible to be banned in school districts, claiming it violates the state’s 2022 law regarding “sensitive material,” as per the New York Post. Now it will be removed from elementary and middle schools.

The NY Post reported that the anonymous parent in their scathing request to Davis High School, called the Bible “one of the most sex-ridden books around.” As per the report, Utah’s law HB0374, passed last year, prohibits materials that include “pornographic or indecent” content.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the book review committee appointed by the district to review the complaint and decide if the Bible is appropriate for students has decided that high schools in Davis will keep it on the shelf. But it will be removed from elementary and middle schools for containing “vulgarity or violence.”

Davis School District spokesperson Christopher Williams told the Salt Lake Tribune that there are seven or eight elementaries and middle schools in the district that have copies of the Bible that will now be removed.

Williams said that the district committee that reviewed the Bible determined it “does not contain sensitive material as defined in Utah Code 76-10-1227, 76-10-1201 or 76-10-1203.” But it was decided to limit the book to the higher grades.

The newspaper reported that the parent wrote in their complaint they were frustrated by the books being removed from school libraries in recent months — with conservative groups across the country targetting literature they called “inappropriate,” and which focused on books written about the LGBTQ community. So the parent submitted their request for a review of the Bible, saying it was time to remove “one of the most sex-ridden books around.” Williams has told the Salt Lake Tribune that another parent has challenged the decision and wants children of all ages to access the Bible. The newspaper reported that the district will now form a committee consisting of members of Davis School District’s Board of Education. They will review the original complaint and the appeal and make a recommendation to the board to vote on. The board will then make the final decision.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever