Bid to block Trump’s cancellation of birthright citizenship in US

Lawsuits filed by 22 states, immigrants rights groups across the country

A federal judge in Seattle is set to hear the first arguments on Thursday in a multi-state lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump’s executive order ending the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

US District Judge John Coughenour scheduled the session to consider the request from Arizona, Illinois, Oregon and Washington. The case is one of five lawsuits being brought by 22 states and a number of immigrants rights groups across the country. The suits include personal testimonies from attorneys general who are US citizens by birthright, and names pregnant women who are afraid their children won’t become US citizens.

The order, signed by Trump on Inauguration Day, is slated to take effect on February 19. It could impact hundreds of thousands of people born in the country, according to one of the lawsuits. In 2022, there were about 2,55,000 births of citizen children to mothers living in the country illegally and about 1,53,000 births to two such parents, according to the four-state suit filed in Seattle.

