His allies and party operatives are grappling with potential impact of the assassination attempt on ex-prez Donald Trump on the presidential race

US President Joe Biden addresses the country post the Trump shooting. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Biden camp worried about potential ‘Trump Tsunami’ x 00:00

American democracy is currently highly polarised politically and those rooting for a return of Joe Biden as US President are worried about Democrats losing in a potential “Trump Tsunami,” according to retired diplomat KP Fabian.

Fabian has highlighted Biden camp’s worries about the Democrats losing the White House, Senate, House of Representatives, and some governorships to the Republicans who have nominated former President Donald Trump as their candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should also recognise that there have been much toxic polarisation,” Fabian told ANI in the wake of the recent attack on Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

“It’s one thing to criticise your political adversary, but quite another thing to say that stop him, because otherwise he will destroy America. That is the tone which Biden has been till now adopting. And I am the only one who can save America. As I said, we all should be glad he said it, but it’s a bit too late,” said Fabian, who served in the Indian Foreign Service between 1964 and 2000.

Democrats step back from Joe Biden

In the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Democrats are treading cautiously, navigating a complex landscape of political ramifications and moral considerations, The Hill reported.

President Joe Biden, out of respect for Trump and in response to the tragic events, has suspended all political activities, including the cessation of political advertisements. This pause has prompted introspection among Biden’s allies and party operatives, who are grappling with the potential impact of this dramatic turn of events on the presidential race.

“There are more questions than answers right now,” admitted a top Democratic strategist and close Biden ally. “I don’t think anyone knows how this will turn out, even this week. There are so many unknowns,” as reported by The Hill.

Is Joe Biden fit?

The debate over Biden’s candidacy, particularly concerning his age and mental acuity, has been temporarily shelved. Despite the temporary halt in campaigning, strategists view Biden’s leadership during this crisis as potentially strengthening his candidacy. “It helps Biden’s argument,” said a strategist. “He represents stability. He’s managing a crisis. And in a way he’s answering the argument about his mental acuity.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever