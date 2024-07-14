US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article A bullet pierced upper part of my ear, says Donald Trump after escaping assassination bid x 00:00

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. In his first statement issued on the social media platform Truth Social, 78-year-old Trump thanked the US Secret Service for saving his life.

'I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,' the former president said. Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. He was immediately escorted out of the venue by the US Secret Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,' he said.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson of the US Secret Service, the incident happened around 6:15 pm local time when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.

'US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured,' he said, adding that this incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has notified the FBI. Trump said nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

'I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. God bless America!' Trump said.

Thousands of Trump supporters were attending the rally when the shooting, which was captured live on news channels, happened. As the bullet hit his ears, the former president was seen ducking with the secret service surrounding him. He could be heard making a few comments on an audio feed from the stage.

Trump said, 'Let me get my shoes,' as he was escorted to the safe place. He was seen pumping his fist to the public. The shocking incident happened two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump will formally become the party's nominee.

According to The Wall Street Journal, eyewitness Colleen Phillips (62) said she was about eight rows from the stage when she heard the sounds of gunfire. 'We had a little prayer circle for President Trump,' Phillips said. 'I don't know what's wrong with people.'

Another eyewitness Mark McEvoy (50) said he thought he heard eight to 10 shots. 'I saw Trump go down, but then I saw him get up and he raised his hand that he was OK,' McEvoy told the Financial Daily.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever