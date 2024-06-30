Donald Trump’s stocks crash by 10 pc after racist election debate

The presidential debate stirs up democratic conflict over Trump’s ‘Black job’ remarks, while Biden’s chance of being the Democratic party’s nominee diminishes

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump’s depiction of the country being under siege from unfettered migration and beset by racial strife and economic chaos echoed his longstanding rhetoric about the state of the US. “The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now,” Trump said during the debate on television.

“They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history,” he warned without specifying the danger. As a result of this comment, he stirred democratic conflicts, where people started criticising his racism.

“There is no such thing as a Black job. That misinformed characterisation is a denial of the ubiquity of Black talent. We are doctors, lawyers, school teachers, police officers and firefighters. The list goes on,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “A Black job’ is an American job. It’s concerning that a presidential candidate would seek to make a nonexistent distinction. But the divisive nature of this comment is not surprising for Donald Trump.”

After the debate, Trump suffered a 10 per cent blow to his shares of Trump Media & Technology, whereas Joe Biden’s odds of remaining the Democratic party’s nominee slid by 29 per cent. Both, Trump and Biden clashed Thursday evening on topics including abortion, immigration, and US Capitol’s attack in 2021.

