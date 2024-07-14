The federal agency personnel immediately escorted the former president out and took him to a safer location.

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Donald Trump attacked during Pennsylvania rally, suspected shooter shot dead x 00:00

A shooter who allegedly attacked former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during his election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was shot dead by the Secret Service, law enforcement officials said. The US Secret Service said at about 6.15 pm, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The federal agency personnel immediately escorted the former president out and took him to a safer location. Trump (78) is reported to be safe after the assassination attempt. 'He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,' Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement. The attack was condemned by leaders cutting across party lines. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have condemned the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

'US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The federal agency quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe,' Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,' he said.

Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear as he reached with his right hand toward his neck. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while Trump was addressing the rally. Trump was seen pumping his fist in the air, with the crowd cheering, as he was escorted out by the Secret Service. Guglielmi said, 'One spectator was killed, and two others were critically injured. The Secret Service has notified the FBI.'

An eyewitness told the BBC he saw a "man on top of a roof" near President Trump's Pennsylvania rally. "We noticed the guy crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50 feet away from us," the witness, Greg, said. "He had a rifle, we could clearly see him with a rifle. Next thing you know, I'm thinking to myself why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage? I'm standing there pointing at him... the next thing you know, five shots ring out," he said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the incident, which is receiving widespread condemnation from a shocked nation. Biden condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump and said 'there is no place for this kind of violence in America'.

'Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,' he said. Incumbent Biden faces Trump in the November presidential elections. Vice President Kamala Harris said she has been briefed on the shooting at former president Trump's event in Pennsylvania.

'Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action,' she said. 'Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence,' Harris said.

'I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,' Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. 'This should horrify every freedom-loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalised. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer,' former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said.

Tesla CEO and the owner of social media platform X, Elon Musk said that he endorses Trump. 'Fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,' Musk said. 'Pray for Trump,' said Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, and a close confidant of Trump.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever