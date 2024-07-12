Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Trump lawyers press judge to overturn hush money conviction after Supreme Court immunity ruling

Updated on: 12 July,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  New York
AP |

The former president's lawyers wrote in papers made public Thursday that prosecutors rushed to try Trump in April and May while the high court was still considering his immunity claims

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump's lawyers are urging the judge in his New York hush money case to overturn his conviction and dismiss the case in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.


The former president's lawyers wrote in papers made public Thursday that prosecutors rushed to try Trump in April and May while the high court was still considering his immunity claims.


'Rather than wait for the Supreme Court's guidance, the prosecutors scoffed with hubris at President Trump's immunity motions and insisted on rushing to trial," Trump's lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote.


"Your Honor now has the authority to address these injustices, and the court is duty-bound to do so in light of the Supreme Court's decision.¿

Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but that's on hold until the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, rules on whether to set aside Trump's felony conviction for falsifying records to cover up a potential sex scandal.

Merchan has said he'll rule on the defence's request on Sept. 6 and will sentence Trump on Sept. 18, ¿if such is still necessary.¿ Prosecutors have until July 24 to respond to the defence's arguments.

