Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to debate, golf match

Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to debate, golf match

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Washington
Trump’s challenges to Biden, 81, came as he was feeling quite confident after his maiden debate performance against the president late last month

Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to debate, golf match

Donald Trump with Joe Biden in an earlier debate. Pic/Getty Images

Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive presidential nominee, has offered his rival and incumbent President Joe Biden the opportunity to “redeem himself in front of the entire world” via a debate this week while also challenging him to a round of golf.


Trump’s challenges to Biden, 81, came as he was feeling quite confident after his maiden debate performance against the president late last month. “I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world,” Trump, 78, said at a campaign rally in Florida.


Biden doesn’t have Parkinson’s: White House


It is being incorrectly assumed and insinuated that President Joe Biden was being treated for Parkinson’s, the White House has said, with a top aide asserting he is committed to serving a full second term if re-elected. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The president has had a fulsome comprehensive physical. We have shown the results this past three years.”

