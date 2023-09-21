Biden exhorts world leaders at UN to stand up to Russia

Says no nation can be secure if world leaders allow Ukraine to be carved up

Joe Biden addresses the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City. Pic/AP

President Joe Biden made his case before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the world must remain united in defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, warning that no nation can be secure if “we allow Ukraine to be carved up” as he tries to rally support for Kyiv’s effort to repel a nearly 19-month-old Russian invasion that has no end in sight.

The US president called on world leaders to not let support for Ukraine diminish, arguing that Russia is counting on countries to grow tired of prolonged conflict in Kyiv which will “allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence.” Russia alone is standing in the way of a resolution, Biden argued, saying that Moscow’s price for peace was “Ukraine’s capitulation, Ukraine’s territory and Ukraine’s children.”

Vital relief supplies destroyed



Emergency services personnel work to extinguish the blaze. Pic/AP

Russia launched a massive drone attack on the western city of Lviv early Tuesday, burning down a warehouse said to house humanitarian supplies and killing one man, Ukrainian authorities said. It was one of at least three deadly attacks in different cities. Ukraine intercepted most of the 30 Shahed drones overnight. But drones that got through air defense systems sparked an inferno at the industrial storage facility. The UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine said the strikes had burned down a charity’s warehouse that contained vital relief supplies.

Kids from Ukraine arrive in Belarus

Belarusian state media reported that 48 children from Ukrainian regions which Moscow claims it has annexed arrived in Belarus on Tuesday. The group of children came from the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

More US sanctions over Iranian drones

The US imposed fresh sanctions on seven people and four companies in China, Russia and Turkey who officials allege are connected with the development of Iran’s drone program.

