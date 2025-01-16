Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Biden warns of oligarchy in US during last address

Biden warns of ‘oligarchy’ in US during last address

Updated on: 17 January,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Washington DC
Agencies |

Biden also highlighted the threats of climate change, and said he signed the clean climate law

Biden warns of ‘oligarchy’ in US during last address

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House. Pic/AFP

US President Joe Biden on Thursday highlighted the formation of an ‘oligarchy’ in his farewell address from the Oval Office. Biden warned of the concentration of wealth in a few hands, as it would give them the opportunity to abuse their power.


“In my farewell address tonight, I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern… the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultrawealthy people, and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked. Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms,” he said, asserting that the wealthy must put forth their fair share in taxes.


Biden also highlighted the threats of climate change, and said he signed the clean climate law. Further, he warned of the perils of misinformation and lack of free press.


US lifts sanctions on BARC, 2 other Indian companies

Days ahead of passing the baton of the presidency to Donald Trump, the Biden administration has announced lifting sanctions on three Indian entities—Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC). The sanctions were imposed during the Cold War era. Simultaneously, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security added 11 Chinese entities to the Entity List.

Joe Biden world news International news

