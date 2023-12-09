Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Bidens son faces nine charges of tax evasion

Biden’s son faces nine charges of tax evasion

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The charges, which include failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment, and false or fraudulent tax returns, allege that Biden engaged in a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least USD 1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019.

Biden’s son faces nine charges of tax evasion

Hunter Biden, attorney and businessman. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Biden’s son faces nine charges of tax evasion
x
00:00

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is grappling with a second criminal case as special counsel David Weiss unveils a nine-count indictment, marking the latest development in a protracted Justice Department investigation into his taxes, CNN reported.


The charges, which include failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment, and false or fraudulent tax returns, allege that Biden engaged in a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least USD 1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019.


Weiss accuses Biden of resorting to false business deductions to reduce his tax liabilities and subverting the payroll and tax withholding processes of his own company. The indictment paints a vivid picture of lavish spending on an extravagant lifestyle, alleging that between 2016 and October 15, 2020, Biden diverted funds meant for taxes toward expenses such as drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, exotic cars, and personal items, as reported by CNN.


Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, challenges the charges, asserting that if Hunter’s last name were not Biden, the case would not have been pursued. Lowell criticises US. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Joe Biden world news washington International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK