The charges, which include failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment, and false or fraudulent tax returns, allege that Biden engaged in a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least USD 1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019.

Hunter Biden, attorney and businessman. Pic/X

Listen to this article Biden’s son faces nine charges of tax evasion x 00:00

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is grappling with a second criminal case as special counsel David Weiss unveils a nine-count indictment, marking the latest development in a protracted Justice Department investigation into his taxes, CNN reported.

The charges, which include failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment, and false or fraudulent tax returns, allege that Biden engaged in a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least USD 1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weiss accuses Biden of resorting to false business deductions to reduce his tax liabilities and subverting the payroll and tax withholding processes of his own company. The indictment paints a vivid picture of lavish spending on an extravagant lifestyle, alleging that between 2016 and October 15, 2020, Biden diverted funds meant for taxes toward expenses such as drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, exotic cars, and personal items, as reported by CNN.

Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, challenges the charges, asserting that if Hunter’s last name were not Biden, the case would not have been pursued. Lowell criticises US.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever