Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Billionaire returns to Earth after spacewalk

Billionaire returns to Earth after spacewalk

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Cape Canaveral
Agencies |

Top

SpaceX’s capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida’s Dry Tortugas in the predawn darkness, carrying Isaacman, two SpaceX engineers and a former Air Force Thunderbird pilot

Billionaire returns to Earth after spacewalk

The SpaceX capsule after it reached the Gulf of Mexico. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Billionaire returns to Earth after spacewalk
x
00:00

Billionaire spacewalker Jared Isaacman returned to Earth with his crew on Sunday, ending a five-day trip that lifted them higher than anyone has traveled since NASA’s moonwalkers.


SpaceX’s capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida’s Dry Tortugas in the predawn darkness, carrying Isaacman, two SpaceX engineers and a former Air Force Thunderbird pilot.



They pulled off the first private spacewalk while orbiting nearly 740 km above Earth, higher than the International Space Station and Hubble Space Telescope. Their spacecraft hit a peak altitude of 1,408 km following Tuesday’s liftoff.


Isaacman became the 264th person to perform a spacewalk since 1965.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nasa news world news united states of america International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK