Biparjoy hits Gujarat, 3 hurt as strong winds uproot trees

Until 7 pm, there had been no report of death, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

Villagers use plastic sheet for protection from rain, in Kutch. Pic/PTI

At least three people were injured in incidents of tree fall in Gujarat’s Devbhoomi Dwarka district as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with destructive wind speed and incessant rains on Kutch coast on Thursday evening, officials said.

Many trees and electricity poles were uprooted near Jakhau and Mandvi towns in Kutch district while tin sheets used in house construction were blown away. Until 7 pm, there had been no report of death, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. The landfall process of the cyclone started at 4.30 pm and will be completely by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Dwarka, Okha, Naliya, Bhuj, Porbandar and Kandla along Gujarat coasts received heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. The coastal area witnessed strong winds of up to 50 kmph, the IMD said. “#IAF assets in Op readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of #Cyclonebiparjoy. IAF is committed to assist fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone,” the IAF tweeted.

