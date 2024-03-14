Breaking News
Boat capsizes: 2 dead, 24 missing

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Jakarta
Agencies |

The Dewi Jaya 2 was on its way from Jakarta to Lombok Island near Bali carrying tons of fish when high waves during stormy weather caused it to capsize, officials said.

Rescuers looking for survivors. Pic/X

A fishing boat carrying 37 people capsized in rough seas off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least two people and leaving 24 others missing, rescuers said Wednesday.


The Dewi Jaya 2 was on its way from Jakarta to Lombok Island near Bali carrying tons of fish when high waves during stormy weather caused it to capsize, officials said.


After local fishermen reported the accident, 11 survivors including the captain, stranded in various places in Indonesia’s Selayar island chain, were rescued and two bodies were found.


