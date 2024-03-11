Sumatra island landslide toll rises to 19; seven still missing

Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered three others in two neighbouring villages.

Damaged houses in a village hit by flash floods in Langgai, West Sumatra, Indonesia. Pic/AP

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 19 people and leaving seven others missing, officials said Sunday.

Tonnes of mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain late Friday, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages in Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra said Doni Yusrizal, head of the local disaster management agency.

Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered three others in two neighbouring villages.

