Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road Inauguration: SoBo skyline changes, a 1st in a 100 years
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Sumatra island landslide toll rises to 19 seven still missing
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sumatra island landslide toll rises to 19; seven still missing

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Padang
Agencies |

Top

Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered three others in two neighbouring villages.

Sumatra island landslide toll rises to 19; seven still missing

Damaged houses in a village hit by flash floods in Langgai, West Sumatra, Indonesia. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Sumatra island landslide toll rises to 19; seven still missing
x
00:00

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 19 people and leaving seven others missing, officials said Sunday.


Tonnes of mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain late Friday, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages in Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra said Doni Yusrizal, head of the local disaster management agency. 


Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered three others in two neighbouring villages.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indonesia world news International news Sumatra news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK