Home > News > World News > Article > 100 yr old US WWII veteran to get married
Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Boca Raton
Terens, a 100-year-old, will be honoured in June by the French as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of their country’s liberation from the Nazis

Jeanne Swerlin, Harold Terens. Pic/X

Harold Terens and his fiancee Jeanne Swerlin kissed and held hands like high school sweethearts as they discussed their upcoming wedding in France, a country the World War II veteran first visited as a 20-year-old US Army Air Forces corporal shortly after D-Day. Terens, a 100-year-old, will be honoured in June by the French as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of their country’s liberation from the Nazis.


Murdoch to marry for the fifth time


Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, who turns 93 next week, has been married four times — and is engaged again. He plans to marry Elena Zhukova, 67, a Russian-born retired scientist he met last year. Murdoch shares six children with three of his wives.


world war ii world news International news united states of america news
