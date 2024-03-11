Terens, a 100-year-old, will be honoured in June by the French as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of their country’s liberation from the Nazis

Jeanne Swerlin, Harold Terens. Pic/X

Listen to this article 100-yr-old US WWII veteran to get married x 00:00

Harold Terens and his fiancee Jeanne Swerlin kissed and held hands like high school sweethearts as they discussed their upcoming wedding in France, a country the World War II veteran first visited as a 20-year-old US Army Air Forces corporal shortly after D-Day. Terens, a 100-year-old, will be honoured in June by the French as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of their country’s liberation from the Nazis.

Murdoch to marry for the fifth time

ADVERTISEMENT

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, who turns 93 next week, has been married four times — and is engaged again. He plans to marry Elena Zhukova, 67, a Russian-born retired scientist he met last year. Murdoch shares six children with three of his wives.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever