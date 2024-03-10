Breaking News
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire humanitarian response in Sudan during Ramadan
UN Security Council calls for ceasefire, humanitarian response in Sudan during Ramadan

Updated on: 10 March,2024 09:25 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
ANI |

File Photo

The UAE has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution which calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan, in light of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation.


In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed hope that this step would lead towards ending the crisis between the Sudanese parties, preventing further suffering of the Sudanese people, and facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, especially for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women.


The Ministry underscored its steadfast support for all endeavours working towards de-escalation, achieving a ceasefire, and initiating political dialogue, that facilitates the restoration of peace, safety and security and fulfils the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for stability and prosperity.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news Sudan ramadan abu dhabi International news
