Nine dead after consuming sea turtle meat

Sea turtle meat is a delicacy in Zanzibar.

Eight children and an adult died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago and 78 other people were hospitalised, authorities said Saturday.

Sea turtle meat is considered a delicacy by Zanzibar’s people even though it periodically results in deaths from chelonitoxism, a type of food poisoning.

The adult who died late Friday was the mother of one of the children who succumbed earlier, said the Mkoani District medical officer, Dr Haji Bakari. He said the turtle meat was consumed Tuesday.

