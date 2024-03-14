Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades for quality

The Federal Aviation Administration reviewed 89 aspects of production at Boeing’s plant in Renton, Washington, and found the company failed 33 of them

Boeing 737 Max jetliner. File pic/X

Responding to a US government audit, Boeing said that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs. It detailed its latest steps to correct lapses in quality in a memo to employees. The Federal Aviation Administration reviewed 89 aspects of production at Boeing’s plant in Renton, Washington, and found the company failed 33 of them.

Boeing whistleblower found dead in US home

A former Boeing employee known for raising concerns about the firm’s production standards has been found dead in the US. John Barnett worked for Boeing for more than 30 years before retiring in 2017. In the days before his death, he had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company. Boeing said it was saddened to hear of Mr Barnett’s passing. The Charleston County coroner said the 62-year-old had died from a “self-inflicted” wound on March 9 and police were investigating.

