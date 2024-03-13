US lawmakers call for addressing huge Green Card backlog

In the absence of such a move, the Green Card waiting period for Indian immigrants would be over 20 years and over 70 years in many cases

The Green Card waiting period for Indians could be more than 20 years.

Eminent lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties at an immigration summit have called for urgently addressing the Green Card backlog, an issue that is majorly impacting Indian professionals and the issues related to the H-1B visa.

At the first-of-its-kind ‘Tech Immigration Summit’ at the US Capitol on Monday hosted by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora (FIIDS), the lawmakers pushed for removing the 7 per cent country quota when it comes to issuing Green Card or legal permanent residency to foreign guest workers in specialised categories. In the absence of such a move, the Green Card waiting period for Indian immigrants would be over 20 years and over 70 years in many cases.

