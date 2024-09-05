Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Boko Haram militants kill over 100 in Nigerian village

Boko Haram militants kill over 100 in Nigerian village

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Maiduguri
Agencies |

Top

Villagers held a mass funeral for those killed in the attack. Pic/AP

At least 100 villagers were killed in northeastern Nigeria when suspected Boko Haram Islamic extremists opened fire on a market, on worshippers and in people’s homes, residents said Wednesday, the latest killings in Africa’s longest struggle with militancy. More than 50 extremists on motorcycles rode into the Tarmuwa council area of Yobe state on Sunday evening and began firing before setting buildings ablaze, according to Yobe police spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim.


The police blamed the attack on Boko Haram, which since 2009 has launched an insurgency to establish its radical interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, in the region. Boko Haram has since splintered into different factions, together accounting for the direct deaths of at least 35,000 people and the displacement of more than 2 million, as well as a humanitarian crisis with millions of people in dire need of foreign aid.



At least 1,500 people have so far been killed in the region this year in attacks by armed groups, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED.


world news nigeria International news news

