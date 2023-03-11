Breaking News
Bomb kills 1, wounds 5 at press award event in Afghanistan

Updated on: 11 March,2023 02:18 PM IST
AP |

It came two days after a bomb in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four were wounded

Bomb kills 1, wounds 5 at press award event in Afghanistan

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A bomb exploded on Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in Afghanistan's Mazar-e- Sharif city, killing at least one person and wounded five others, a Taliban police spokesman said.


The blast occurred at the Tabian Farhang center in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, as journalists gathered for the award event at 11 am, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for Balkh police.



It came two days after a bomb in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four were wounded.


The identify of the fatality in Saturday's blast was not immediately known but journalists were among the five wounded. They included Najeeb Faryad, a reporter for Aryana News television station, who said he felt like something hit him in the back, followed by a deafening sound before he fell to the ground.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group " known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province " is a key rival of the Taliban.

The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority.

