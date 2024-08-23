Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Brazil restricts entry to Asian nationals

Brazil restricts entry to Asian nationals

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
More than 70 per cent of requests for refuge at the airport come from people with either Indian, Nepalese or Vietnamese nationalities, an official document says

Brazil restricts entry to Asian nationals

Brazil will restrict entry of Asian travellers from August 27. Representation Pic/X

Brazil restricts entry to Asian nationals
Brazil will begin imposing restrictions on the entry of some foreigners from Asia who use the country as a launching point to migrate to the US and Canada, the justice ministry’s press office said Wednesday.


More than 70 per cent of requests for refuge at the airport come from people with either Indian, Nepalese or Vietnamese nationalities, an official document says. The African nations of Somalia, Cameroon, Ghana and Ethiopia are among the remaining 30 per cent of refuge seekers.



The move, which starts on Monday, will affect migrants from Asian countries who require visas to remain in Brazil . It does not apply to people from Asian countries currently exempt from visas to Brazil . US citizens and many European nationals also do not require visas for Brazil .


A Federal Police investigation has shown these migrants often buy flights with layovers in Sao Paulo’s international airport, en route to other destinations, but stay in Brazil as a place from where they then begin their journey north, according to official documents.

world news sao paulo brazil canada International news

