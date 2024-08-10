Watch video: Plane with 62 aboard crashes in Brazil; all presumed dead

Flightradar24 data, according to CNN, showed that the Voepass plane departed from Cascavel and was en route to Sao Paulo. Shortly after, it lost signal around 1:30 pm local time

Screen grab taken for a video released by Globo TV showing an aerial view of the wreckage of an airplane that crashed with 61 people on board in Vinhedo. Pic/AFP

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on the outskirts of Sao Paulo on Friday, CNN reported, quoting Brazil's Civil Defence.

The plane also struck several houses, according to CNN.

BREAKING: Voepass Flight 2283, a large passenger plane, crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/wmpJLVYbB3 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2024

Flight 2283 was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash, the airline said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

"There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board," the statement read.

The Brazilian airline confirmed that a plane carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, near the city of Sao Paulo, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement on Friday, the airline said it had no information about the fate of those on board, but Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said it appears that all passengers are presumed to be dead, without offering further details, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"Very sad news," he said in a social media post. "All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims," Al Jazeera reported.

Videos of the crash circulating on social media show the plane spiraling out of the sky and crashing to the ground.

