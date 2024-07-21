Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Bridge collapses in China 11 dead over 30 missing

Bridge collapses in China; 11 dead, over 30 missing

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Top

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed on Friday evening due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the provincial publicity department

Bridge collapses in China; 11 dead, over 30 missing

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Bridge collapses in China; 11 dead, over 30 missing
x
00:00

At least eleven people were killed and more than 30 went missing when a bridge on a highway collapsed partially due to flash floods in China's Shaanxi province, authorities said on Saturday.


The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed on Friday evening due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the provincial publicity department.


The collapse caused some vehicles to plunge into the Jinqian River below the bridge, it said. The exact number of vehicles involved in the collapse is still being determined. It added that rescue teams recovered five vehicles that had fallen into the river.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

china beijing news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK