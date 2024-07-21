Bridge collapses in China; 11 dead, over 30 missing

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed on Friday evening due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the provincial publicity department

At least eleven people were killed and more than 30 went missing when a bridge on a highway collapsed partially due to flash floods in China's Shaanxi province, authorities said on Saturday.

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed on Friday evening due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the provincial publicity department.

The collapse caused some vehicles to plunge into the Jinqian River below the bridge, it said. The exact number of vehicles involved in the collapse is still being determined. It added that rescue teams recovered five vehicles that had fallen into the river.

