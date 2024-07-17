Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Exiled Chinese billionaire convicted of fraud

Exiled Chinese billionaire convicted of fraud

Updated on: 18 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

Once believed to be among the richest people in China, Guo was arrested in New York in March 2023 and accused of operating a racketeering enterprise that stretched from 2018 through 2023

Exiled Chinese billionaire convicted of fraud

Guo Wengui. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article
Exiled Chinese billionaire convicted of fraud
x
00:00

Guo Wengui, a self-exiled Chinese business tycoon whose criticism of the Communist Party won him legions of online followers and powerful friends in the American conservative movement, was convicted by a US jury Tuesday of engaging in a massive multiyear fraud that ripped off some of his most devoted fans.


Once believed to be among the richest people in China, Guo was arrested in New York in March 2023 and accused of operating a racketeering enterprise that stretched from 2018 through 2023.


Over a seven-week trial, he was accused of deceiving thousands of people who put money into bogus investments, with the aim of preserving a luxurious lifestyle. He was convicted of nine of 12 criminal counts.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

china new york news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK