British Hindus protested outside the Oxford Union over a debate on Kashmir, criticising the inclusion of speakers with alleged terror links. INSIGHT UK raised concerns about the speakers' backgrounds in a formal letter to the Union.

British Hindus and members of the Indian community in the UK, under the banner of the social movement INSIGHT UK, staged a protest on Friday outside the Oxford Union, the debating society of Oxford University. The protest followed the Union's decision to host a debate titled "This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir", which included speakers allegedly linked to terrorism.

Protesters raised slogans condemning the Oxford Union, chanting, “It is known far and wide, Oxford Union stands on terrorists’ side,” and held banners expressing their dissatisfaction. Many demonstrators also shouted Hindi slogans, such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”, passionately affirming their stance.

Videos of the protest were shared on social media by INSIGHT UK, one of which included a caption stating, “Jammu Kashmir WAS India, Jammu Kashmir IS India, Jammu Kashmir WILL BE India.” The group criticised the Union’s choice to include controversial speakers, calling it a threat to the integrity of the debate and potentially harmful to public discourse.

On Thursday, ahead of the debate, INSIGHT UK sent a formal letter to the Oxford Union, questioning the inclusion of speakers Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur and Zafar Khan, both of whom, according to INSIGHT UK, have been linked to groups with violent and extremist ties.

The letter highlighted allegations against Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur, president of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement and co-founder of Mercy Universal. Both organisations have reportedly been investigated by Scotland Yard, the UK Charity Commission, and the FBI for suspected ties to terrorism. Thakur himself has been accused of incitement, hate speech, and creating public fear through social media.

Similarly, Zafar Khan, Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was linked to a group involved in violent activities against the Kashmiri Hindu community. The JKLF has a controversial history, including the 1984 kidnapping and murder of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in the UK.

INSIGHT UK described the debate as undermining the values of free and fair discussion by platforming individuals with such allegations. The organisation advocates for the rights and causes of British Hindus and Indians in the UK, actively campaigning on issues of concern to these communities, according to ANI.

Protesters called on the Oxford Union to reconsider its decision and uphold the principles of responsible dialogue and academic integrity.