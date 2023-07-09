Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > British Indian mail employee gets 23 million pounds

British-Indian mail employee gets 2.3 million pounds

Updated on: 09 July,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Kam Jhuti, a media specialist, was harassed by her boss Mike Widmer after she raised concerns that a colleague had secured their bonus illegitimately

British-Indian mail employee gets 2.3 million pounds

A UK Royal Mail van stands outside it’s London office. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
British-Indian mail employee gets 2.3 million pounds
x
00:00

The UK's Royal Mail has awarded over 2.3 million pounds (approx Rs 24 crore) in compensation to a British-Indian former employee who was bullied and intimidated for blowing the whistle on potential fraud relating to bonuses. Kam Jhuti, a media specialist, was harassed by her boss Mike Widmer after she raised concerns that a colleague had secured their bonus illegitimately.


In a lengthy court battle lasting nearly eight years, the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that Jhuti was unfairly dismissed, and was left suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression. A tribunal in 2022 had concluded that the postal service had been “high-handed, malicious, insulting and oppressive” in how it had conducted the case.


The court heard that Jhuti, born to Indian parents in the UK, started work at the Royal Mail’s MarketReach unit based in London in September 2013. When she suspected a team member breaching the company’s bonus policy, Jhuti raised the issue with Widmer who began an extended bullying campaign against her. The colleague was breaching company policy, obtaining a bonus for herself and indirectly securing Widmer’s, according to media reports. Jhuti was invited to accept three months’ pay and subsequently a year’s salary to leave Royal Mail.


2019
Year court passed ruling in Kam Jhuti’s favour

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news london supreme court news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK