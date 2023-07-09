British-Indian mail employee gets 2.3 million pounds

Kam Jhuti, a media specialist, was harassed by her boss Mike Widmer after she raised concerns that a colleague had secured their bonus illegitimately

A UK Royal Mail van stands outside it’s London office. Pic/PTI

The UK's Royal Mail has awarded over 2.3 million pounds (approx Rs 24 crore) in compensation to a British-Indian former employee who was bullied and intimidated for blowing the whistle on potential fraud relating to bonuses. Kam Jhuti, a media specialist, was harassed by her boss Mike Widmer after she raised concerns that a colleague had secured their bonus illegitimately.

In a lengthy court battle lasting nearly eight years, the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that Jhuti was unfairly dismissed, and was left suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression. A tribunal in 2022 had concluded that the postal service had been “high-handed, malicious, insulting and oppressive” in how it had conducted the case.

The court heard that Jhuti, born to Indian parents in the UK, started work at the Royal Mail’s MarketReach unit based in London in September 2013. When she suspected a team member breaching the company’s bonus policy, Jhuti raised the issue with Widmer who began an extended bullying campaign against her. The colleague was breaching company policy, obtaining a bonus for herself and indirectly securing Widmer’s, according to media reports. Jhuti was invited to accept three months’ pay and subsequently a year’s salary to leave Royal Mail.

2019

Year court passed ruling in Kam Jhuti’s favour

