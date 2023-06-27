Five members of the group were found guilty last month at Bournemouth Crown Court following a seven-week trial, and Duggal and others were sentenced last Thursday to a total of more than 39 years’ imprisonment at the same court

Representative Image

Listen to this article Indian-origin woman jailed for using minors as drug mules x 00:00

A 28-year-old Indian-origin woman is among six people jailed for their role in using minor children in their drugs supply operations in the UK. Sarina Duggal was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for her role as a member of a gang that controlled drugs supply in and around London and Birmingham and supplied in Bournemouth, the Metropolitan Police said.

Five members of the group were found guilty last month at Bournemouth Crown Court following a seven-week trial, and Duggal and others were sentenced last Thursday to a total of more than 39 years’ imprisonment at the same court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, two missing children from separate parts of the country were safeguarded at different times, allowing appropriate support and diversion mechanisms to be put in place to help prevent them from being involved in county lines activity in the future,” said Detective Constable Jack Jeffries from Met Police-led Operation Orochi.

05

No of gang members found guilty

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever