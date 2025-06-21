Breaking News
British lawmakers votes on assisted dying bill for terminally ill adults in landmark decision

Updated on: 21 June,2025 08:47 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

British lawmakers are voting on a bill to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults in England and Wales. If passed, eligible individuals could apply for medically assisted death under strict conditions.

Demonstrations outside the parliament in London yesterday. Pic/AFP

British lawmakers were set to vote on Friday on whether to back a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales, in what could be one of the most consequential social policy decisions they will ever make.

Members of Parliament supported legalising assisted dying when they first debated the issue in November by 330 votes to 275. Since then, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has undergone some changes in the proposed legislation.


If cleared, the bill would allow terminally ill adults aged over 18 in England and Wales, deemed to have less than six months to live, to apply for assisted death. The terminally ill person would have to be capable of taking the fatal drugs themselves.


300
No. of votes backing bill

