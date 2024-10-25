Breaking News
Bushra Bibi released on bail in Toshkhana corruption case

Bushra Bibi released on bail in Toshkhana corruption case

Updated on: 25 October,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

She is out on bail after being in prison for around nine months and was released on a bail amount of 10 lakh Pakistani rupees.

Bushra Bibi released on bail in Toshkhana corruption case

Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi filing a bail application. File Pic/X

Bushra Bibi released on bail in Toshkhana corruption case
Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail from the Adiala Jail in connection with the Toshakhana-II case.


Bushra Bibi was released from the jail under strict security from the Adiala Jail located in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi where Imran Khan is also locked up along with his sisters. 


She is out on bail after being in prison for around nine months and was released on a bail amount of 10 lakh Pakistani rupees.


Her release becomes significant as with Imran Khan still locked up, she becomes the deciding factor for top leadership of Pakistan-Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) party.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news pakistan imran khan islamabad

