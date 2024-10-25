Bushra Bibi released on bail in Toshkhana corruption case

She is out on bail after being in prison for around nine months and was released on a bail amount of 10 lakh Pakistani rupees.

Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi filing a bail application. File Pic/X

Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail from the Adiala Jail in connection with the Toshakhana-II case.

Bushra Bibi was released from the jail under strict security from the Adiala Jail located in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi where Imran Khan is also locked up along with his sisters.

She is out on bail after being in prison for around nine months and was released on a bail amount of 10 lakh Pakistani rupees.

Her release becomes significant as with Imran Khan still locked up, she becomes the deciding factor for top leadership of Pakistan-Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) party.

