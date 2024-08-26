This means what would have been a week-long test flight will now extend to around 8 months

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams to stay in space till Feb 2025 x 00:00

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said it’s “too risky” to bring the two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, back to earth currently, because of which Boeing’s Starliner capsule will return without the two astronauts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilmore and Williams will continue their work formally as part of the expedition and will return only in February 25. This means what would have been a week-long test flight will now extend to around 8 months. The uncrewed return of the capsule will allow NASA and Boeing to continue gathering test data on the Starliner during its flight home.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever