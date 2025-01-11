California residents return to still smouldering homes

As families go back to their homes in hopes of finding belongings and other remnants, the political blame game has begun

The flames hit homes, schools, churches, libraries, bars, restaurants, and even local landmarks. PIC/PTI

Since the flames erupted in and around Los Angeles, scores of residents have returned to their still smouldering neighbourhoods even as the threat of new fires persisted and the nation’s second-largest city remained unsettled. For some, it was a first look at the staggering reality of what was lost as the region of 13 million people grapples with the gargantuan challenge of overcoming the disaster and rebuilding.

Since the fires first began popping up around a densely populated, 25-mile (40-kilometer) expanse north of downtown LA, they have burned more than 12,000 structures, a term that includes homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings and vehicles. No cause has been identified yet for the largest fires.

Allegations of leadership failures and political blame have begun and so have investigations. At least 11 people have been killed according to the LA County medical examiner’s office. Officials said they expected that number to rise as cadaver dogs go through levelled neighbourhoods to assess the devastation to an area larger than San Francisco. The disaster took homes from everyone —from waiters to movie stars.

The government has not yet released figures on the cost of the damage, but private firms have estimated it will climb into the tens of billions. The flames hit schools, churches, a synagogue, libraries, boutiques, bars, restaurants, banks and local landmarks.

