Call to end nuke bans on Tehran

The meeting came after Iran rejected the US proposal to restart nuclear negotiations

(From left) Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, along with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazeem Gharibabadi in Beijing. PIC/AFP

China, Russia and Iran have called for an end of all “illegal and unilateral sanctions” and urged for abandoning “threats of force” against Tehran, as per a joint statement, following talks between the three countries in Beijing on Friday.

The meeting came after Iran rejected the US proposal to restart nuclear negotiations. The three countries said diplomatic engagement and dialogue were the only effective and viable options for addressing the issue.

