Home > News > World News > Article > Call to end nuke bans on Tehran

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Tehran
Agencies |

The meeting came after Iran rejected the US proposal to restart nuclear negotiations

(From left) Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, along with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazeem Gharibabadi in Beijing. PIC/AFP

China, Russia and Iran have called for an end of all “illegal and unilateral sanctions” and urged for abandoning “threats of force” against Tehran, as per a joint statement, following talks between the three countries in Beijing on Friday.


The meeting came after Iran rejected the US proposal to restart nuclear negotiations. The three countries said diplomatic engagement and dialogue were the only effective and viable options for addressing the issue.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


