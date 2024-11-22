Amid strained ties with India, Canada has dismissed media allegations suggesting links between PM Modi, NSA Doval, and the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, calling them speculative and baseless

Canada has officially denied recent media reports from The Globe and Mail that attempted to link the death of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This clarification comes days after India vehemently objected to the allegations, calling them baseless.

In a statement issued by the Privy Council Office, Nathalie G Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister, dismissed these claims. According to ANI, the statement highlighted, “On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India.”

It further clarified, “The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada.” The statement categorically concluded, “Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate.”

India had earlier reacted strongly to these media reports, dismissing them as part of a “smear campaign.” On November 20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that such claims should be treated with "the contempt they deserve." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal, as reported by ANI, said, “We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties.”

India-Canada relations have hit a new low in recent months, with New Delhi raising concerns about the rise of extremism and anti-India activities in Canada. India has repeatedly urged Canadian authorities to take action against such elements operating within its borders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier claimed "credible allegations" of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing, a claim India has rejected outright as “absurd” and “motivated.” In retaliation, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared "persons of interest" by the Canadian government in relation to the case.

Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist designated by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), was killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year. The case continues to strain the already frayed ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from ANI)