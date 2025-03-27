Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Captured Ukrainians convicted as terrorists

Captured Ukrainians convicted as terrorists

Updated on: 27 March,2025 09:17 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

All had been charged with staging a violent coup and organising terrorist activities. Some faced an additional charge of training to carry out terrorist activities

Captured Ukrainians convicted as terrorists

Mourners hold smoke flares as Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Oliinyk in Kyiv. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Captured Ukrainians convicted as terrorists
x
00:00

Russia on Wednesday convicted 23 captured Ukrainians on terrorism charges stemming from the fighting in Ukraine in a trial that Kyiv denounced as a sham and a violation of international law. The defendants included 14 current or former fighters of the elite Azov brigade, which Russia designated a terrorist group, and nine women and one man who worked as cooks or support personnel, according to Russian media reports and rights activists.


Twelve defendants were not in court—11 returned to Ukraine in two prisoner exchanges and were convicted in absentia; one died in custody last year, with the case being dropped later.


All had been charged with staging a violent coup and organising terrorist activities. Some faced an additional charge of training to carry out terrorist activities.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia ukraine news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK