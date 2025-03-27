All had been charged with staging a violent coup and organising terrorist activities. Some faced an additional charge of training to carry out terrorist activities

Mourners hold smoke flares as Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Oliinyk in Kyiv. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Captured Ukrainians convicted as terrorists x 00:00

Russia on Wednesday convicted 23 captured Ukrainians on terrorism charges stemming from the fighting in Ukraine in a trial that Kyiv denounced as a sham and a violation of international law. The defendants included 14 current or former fighters of the elite Azov brigade, which Russia designated a terrorist group, and nine women and one man who worked as cooks or support personnel, according to Russian media reports and rights activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve defendants were not in court—11 returned to Ukraine in two prisoner exchanges and were convicted in absentia; one died in custody last year, with the case being dropped later.

All had been charged with staging a violent coup and organising terrorist activities. Some faced an additional charge of training to carry out terrorist activities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever