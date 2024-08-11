Car combat chaos

This new car fighting championship league is taking combat sports to a whole new level

Players fighting in a round of carjitsu. Pics/NYPOST

Carjitsu, a new game where fighters brawl inside the cramped quarters of a sedan, is revving up to be the next big thing. Players make use of seat belts, dashboards and other car accessories to subdue their opponent.

The sport was originated by a Russian grad student at Kansas State University named Vik Mikheev, in the United States to earn his Ph.D. in mathematics. A black belt in judo and Brazilian jiujitsu, he first came up with the idea of competitive grappling inside a vehicle in 2020.The rules are simple but brutal. Two fighters start buckled in their seats and once they unlock it’s game on. If there’s no winner after two rounds the action moves to the backseat.

The sport is currently averaging five million views weekly and catching the eye of many famous celebrities. Even ESPN couldn’t resist airing it on The Ocho, their showcase for the weird and wonderful. Fighters love the unpredictability of the game. As Kyron Bowen, a Carjitsu contender said, “Some of it isn’t even jiu-jitsu—it’s just surviving in there.” There are also other added challenges like seat belts that lock at the worst moment or the sweltering heat with no AC.

The sport’s appeal lies not just in its spectacle but also in its raw reality. With the rise in car-jackings, Bowen sees a practical side noting “Uber drivers and taxi drivers need to be watching this, UFC legend Mark Coleman agrees, calling it a useful skill for anyone who drives for a living. So, next time you’re stuck in traffic, just be glad you’re not battling for your life in the backseat with an opponent.

Dining with the dead

TikTok duo discovers 2,000-year-old skeletons beneath McDonald’s in Italy

TikTok duo creators Kassidy and James recently had a spine-chilling experience at what’s being called the world’s creepiest McDonald’s in Frattocchie, Italy. While searching for a quick bite, they discovered something eerie—a glass floor revealing a 2,000-year-old road filled with skeletons right beneath the restaurant. The road, believed to be linked to the 312 BC ancient roman road called Appian Way, which was uncovered in 2014 during construction. McDonald’s has turned the site into a museum, offering customers a unique proudly experience and dubbed it their first museum restaurant.the private sector can help reclaim cultural heritage while serving fries over ancient bones.

AI to IRL

After a blog post featuring AI-crafted gorilla sofas had social media buzzing, folks couldn’t get enough and wanted to know where to snag one. Enter Tiktok store @uswflaunting, who are selling real-life gorilla sofas in black, beige and brown options. Available in various colours and textures, these sofas are now becoming an interior designer’s worst nightmare.

Sizzling zits

Forget acne creams, this summer’s hottest trend is sun-burning, where people are letting the sun scorch their zits away. Content creator Haley Wenthold is claiming that baking under the sun clears up pimples better than any skincare product. With over 1.7 million views on her sun-soaked skincare tutorial, others are jumping in and risking burnt skin for clearer complexions. However, dermatologists warn that while UV rays might temporarily calm acne, excessive sun exposure can dry out skin, and spark more blemishes.

Zodiac zapped

A Chinese company is in hot water for a job ad that warns candidates born in the year of the dog to not apply for the role as they’ll be automatically rejected. The absurdity of this zodiac discrimination has sparked outrage online, with netizens suggesting that ‘dog people’ take legal action against these absurd guidelines.

That’s a fishy high

A study found that 13 Brazilian sharp nose sharks tested positive for high levels of cocaine—up to 100 times what’s been found in other sharks. The drug likely flows into the ocean via polluted wastewater and enters the systems of these sharks. Harmful effects include potentially damaged eyesight and lower reproduction rates.

Doggie De-odorizer

Dolce & Gabbana is giving luxury a new “leash” on life with Fefé, a designer perfume for dogs priced at €99 (R9065) per 100 ml. This perfume promises to leave your pooch smelling divine with notes of ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood. Housed in a sleek green bottle with a 24-carat gold-plated paw, it’s as bougie as it gets. Despite being vet-approved, people are criticising the product especially because of it’s hefty price tag.