Ceremonial 96-gun salutes fired in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Ninety-six shots- one for every year of her life- were fired from Hyde Park and the Tower of London

Queen Elizabeth II. File Pic- AFP

Cannon fire rang out across all four corners of the United Kingdom and beyond on Friday, in a ceremonial "death gun salute" in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ninety-six shots -- one for every year of her life -- were fired from Hyde Park and the Tower of London in the capital, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland and Cardiff Castle in Wales, as well as the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.

