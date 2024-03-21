The ship carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid was completely capsized when rescuers arrived at the scene

The capsized ship. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Chemical tanker capsizes off Japan; 7 dead, 3 missing x 00:00

A South Korean tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday, authorities said, killing seven people on board. One crew member survived, and the fate of three others was unknown.

The Japan Coast Guard said it received a distress call from the chemical tanker Keoyoung Sun, saying that it was tilting while seeking refuge from the weather near Japan’s Mutsure Island, about 1,000 km from Tokyo in southwestern Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid was completely capsized when rescuers arrived at the scene. No leak was detected, but officials are studying what environmental protection measures may be needed in case there is one.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever