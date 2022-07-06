Chicago parade shooting suspect in police custody

Gunman on a rooftop opened fire on Independence Day parade on Monday killing at least six people; suspect pulled over by cops after brief pursuit

Law enforcement officers escort a family from the scene of the shooting

Highland Park’s police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody. Police earlier said Robert E Crimo III should be considered armed and dangerous and was pulled over by them on Monday evening after brief pursuit.

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area and police surrounded a home listed as his possible address.

Robert E Crimo III, the person of interest. Pics/AFP

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen had said that police had identified 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Authorities had described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague,” Illinois Governor J B Pritzker said at a news conference. “I’m furious because it does not have to be this way... while we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly, yes, weekly, American tradition.”

1 killed outside Sacramento club

One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.

30

No of those wounded in the shooting

