Children's chess club thrives in Congo refugee camp

Children’s chess club thrives in Congo refugee camp

Updated on: 11 August,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Kanyaruchinya
Agencies |

The Soga Chess Club for children doesn’t have enough tables and chairs.

More than 5 million people have been displaced by decades of conflict in eastern Congo, where dozens of armed groups fight each other over land and control of areas rich in sought-after minerals. An increase in fighting in recent months has led to a new surge of refugee. Hundreds of thousands of people forced to escape the attacks that destroy their towns and villages have ended up in vast displacement camps like Kanyaruchinya, where the Soga Chess Club operates. 


Irritatingly, the pieces sometimes topple over if players haven’t found a flat enough stretch of ground to lay their game out on. But the chess club founders say it’s good enough to try and take these kids’ minds away from what they’ve seen and experienced so far: fighting and killing, hunger and fear. They’ve all lost their homes.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

