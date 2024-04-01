China announces 30 new names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

The 2024 statement follows earlier lists of standardised names issued in 2017, 2021 & 2023 to reinforce China's claims to Arunachal Pradesh.

China has released a fourth list of 30 new names for various localities in Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating its determination to assert territorial claims over the Indian state. India has constantly rejected China's renaming of sites in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the state is an integral part of India and that changing names does not change that, reported PTI.

Per the PTI report, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has produced the most recent list of standardised geographical names for the region, known as Zangnan in Chinese, which Beijing considers part of south Tibet. The implementation measures, which are set to take effect on May 1, restrict the unauthorised use of foreign language place names that could undermine China's territorial sovereignty.

This statement follows earlier lists of standardised names issued in 2017, 2021, and 2023 to reinforce China's claims to Arunachal Pradesh.

Tensions rose recently after China opposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the strategically important Sela Tunnel, stated the PTI report.

In reaction to China's assertions, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called them "ludicrous," emphasising that Arunachal Pradesh is an important part of India. "This is not a new issue. I mean, China has laid claim, it has expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous, to begin with, and remain ludicrous today," EAM Jaishankar had said after delivering a lecture at the coveted Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS), per the PTI report.

He was further quoted saying, "So, I think we've been very clear, very consistent on this. And I think you know that is something which will be part of the boundary discussions which are taking place."

The US further enraged Beijing by declaring Arunachal Pradesh an Indian territory, drawing criticism from both the Chinese Foreign and Defence Ministries. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel had earlier said that "the US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory, and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control."

The Chinese Civil Affairs Ministry's newest step is part of a larger attempt to govern the name and use of geographical locations within Chinese borders, as detailed in the State Council's updated guideline announced in April 2022, the PTI report further stated.

