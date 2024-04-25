Breaking News
China blasts US for its military aid to Taiwan
China blasts US for its military aid to Taiwan

Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies

The mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the aid “seriously violates” US commitments to China and “sends a wrong signal to Taiwan”

US Navy aircraft fly in formation during a joint exercise. File pic/X

China on Wednesday blasted the latest package of US military assistance to Taiwan on Wednesday, saying that such funding was pushing the self-governing island republic into a “dangerous situation”.


The US Senate late Tuesday passed USD 95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delays and contentious debate over how involved the US should be in foreign wars. The package included USD 8 billion for Taiwan, meant to counter the threat of invasion by China, which claims the entire island as its own territory and has threatened to take it by force if necessary.


The mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the aid “seriously violates” US commitments to China and “sends a wrong signal to Taiwan”.


China to send three astronauts to space 

China’s space agency is making final preparations to send the Shenzhou-18 crew into low-Earth orbit on Thursday as part of its ambitious space program that aims to put people on the moon by 2030. The astronauts are Commander Ye Guangfu, 43, a veteran astronaut who was part of the Shenzhou-13 mission in 2021; and astronauts Li Cong, 34, and Li Guangsu, 36, Visiting space for the first time. They will relieve the Shenzhou-17 team.

