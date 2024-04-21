Acting on a tip off, the BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

Representation Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article China-made drone seized near Punjab border x 00:00

The BSF on Saturday said it has seized a China-made drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district along with a packet of 500 gm of heroin. Acting on a tip off, the BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

At about 4.45 pm on Friday, the troops successfully recovered one drone along with one packet of suspected heroin, the BSF Punjab Frontier said. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and a small torch was also found attached to the drone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recovery took place in fields adjacent to Nestha village, nearly 300 km from Chandigarh. The recovered drone is a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic. The BSF said in 2023 that it detected and shot down 107 drones and seized 442.395 kg of heroin.

Besides seizing 23 weapons and 505 rounds of ammunition, the BSF has killed three Pakistan intruders, apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals—including two smugglers—14 Bangladeshi nationals, and 95 Indian suspects, including 35 smugglers, in different incidents.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever