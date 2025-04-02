China holds major military exercises around Taiwan

The development comes days after US Defence Chief Pete Hegseth vowed to counter “China’s aggression” on his first visit to Asia, as per CNN.

A Chinese Coast Guard ship off the Matsu Islands in Taiwan. Pic/AFP

China’s military on Tuesday said it began joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force and rocket force around Taiwan as a “stern warning,” CNN reported. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence condemned China’s drills, calling it an activity undermining regional peace. The development comes days after US Defence Chief Pete Hegseth vowed to counter “China’s aggression” on his first visit to Asia, as per CNN.

China’s armed forces through the drills aim to “close in” on Taiwan from “multiple directions,” mainly focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, assault on maritime and ground targets, and blockade on key areas and sea lanes to test joint operations capabilities of China’s troops, China said in a statement.

