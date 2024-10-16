China to build lunar station, explore planets

The national mid- and long-term development programme for space science will guide the country’s planning of space science missions and space research from 2024 to 2050

An image from a video animation showing the proposed lunar base

China announced plans to launch a manned lunar mission, construct a lunar space station and explore habitable planets and extra-terrestrial life to expand its space programme.

