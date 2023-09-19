China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi heads to Moscow

The US and China are at odds over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Wang Yi (right) has just concluded talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Malta. Pic/AP

China’s top foreign policy official is heading to Russia for security talks after two days of meetings with US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser over the weekend in Malta.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who simultaneously holds the ruling Communist Party’s top foreign policy post, will be in Russia from Monday to Thursday for a round of China-Russia strategic security consultations, the Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

The US and China are at odds over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China has refrained from taking sides, saying that while a country’s territory must be respected, the West needs to consider Russia’s security concerns about NATO expansion. It has accused the US of prolonging the fighting by providing arms to Ukraine.

Russia urges UN top court to toss case

Russia has called a Ukrainian case alleging Moscow abused the Genocide Convention to justify its invasion last year an “abuse of process,” as lawyers sought for the

UN’s apex court to dismiss it. Kyiv had filed the case shortly after the invasion.

6 deputy defense ministers sacked

Six Ukrainian deputy defense ministers were fired Monday, as heavy fighting continued in the east. There was no explanation of the firings, but Kviy is investigating allegations of corruption.

